ROGER LEONARD ERICKSON Grinnell Roger Leonard Erickson, 82, of Grinnell, formerly of Marion, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell. A memorial service has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. A reception will follow at the funeral home. Memorials may be designated to Seeland Park in care of St. Francis Manor. For additional information, please visit the Smith Funeral Home website at www.smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019