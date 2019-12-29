|
ROGER F. SCOTT Cedar Rapids Roger F. Scott, 69, died Dec. 20, 2019, of natural causes. He would have celebrated his 70th birthday on Dec. 23, 2019. Roger was from Elkader, Iowa, but had been a Marion/Cedar Rapids resident since his kids were young. He was a teacher at English Valleys and coached the EV Bears in football and wrestling early in his career. He worked for Borst Brothers Construction during his tenure in Marion and retired in 2008. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to cheer on the Iowa Hawkeyes with his close friends and family. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Marion Scott; and his nephew, Craig Noggle. Roger is survived by his children, Leslie (Eric) Mottinger, Kristi (Scott) Gilbert, Greg (Ashley) Scott and Doug (Chelsie) Scott; his nine grandchildren, Rachel Mottinger, Olivia and Lexie Gilbert, Logan, Miles and Brentley Scott, and Teddy, Wyatt and Merritt Scott; his sister, Mary (Jake) Noggle; his brother, Dale (Sherry) Scott; longtime companion, Laura Scott; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lake MacBride Golf Course in Solon, Iowa, on Jan. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a memorial tribute at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family through Everloved: everloved.com/life-of/roger-scott.
