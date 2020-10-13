ROGER LEE HARDER Keystone Roger Lee Harder, 84 of Keystone, Iowa, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Roger was born Feb. 1, 1936, to Walter and Mabel (Meyer) Harder in Keystone. He was united in marriage to Darlene Karpisek on Sept. 28, 1963, at St. John Lutheran Church, Keystone. Roger graduated from Keystone High School in 1954. Shortly after high school, Roger started working at Rapids Chevrolet in Cedar Rapids. In 1956, he started working at Feuerbach Oil in Keystone, until 1958 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After two months of basic training in Fort Collins, Colo., he was stationed at Fort Lee, Va., until August 1960, when he was honorably discharged. After returning to Keystone, he helped his father on the family farm and worked at Feuerbach Oil. In 1966, Roger worked for IDS selling investments until 1971 when he began working for the Benton Community school system. In 1981, he was appointed to maintenance director for the school and retired in 1998. After retirement, Roger worked for Grinnell Mutual Insurance, providing insurance adjustment inspections. Roger was a member of the Keystone Volunteer Fire Department for 35 years. Through the years, he held positions for the Keystone Nursing Care Center and St. John Lutheran Church. Roger is survived by his wife of 57 years, Darlene; brother, Ron Harder and wife, Kathy; brother-in-law, Bruce Swick (Janice); son, Brent Harder and wife, Trina of Keystone; daughter, Debbie Person and husband, Rob of Apex, N.C.; and son, Justin Harder and wife, Amanda of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren, Austin Teneyck (Josi), Trever Mahoney (Ashley), Landree Person, Ryker Person and Sophia Harder; great-grandchildren, Kingston Teneyck, Lola Teneyck and Ivy Mahoney; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Swick; and grandson, Wesley Teneyck. Roger was a beloved dad, papa and husband. He always was the storyteller and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed attending NASCAR races at the Iowa Speedway, was a loyal Dale Earnhardt fan, and would be seen only in black Chevrolet vehicles. He could be found either in his pristine garage or on his son Brent's family farm helping with whatever he was asked to do. He truly was the expert on all things involving home maintenance. His grandchildren were the love of his life and he enjoyed attending their many activities over the years. A friend to many, he was kindhearted and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church, 201 Fourth Ave., Keystone, until the start of the service at 3 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Keystone. A heartfelt thank-you to UnityPoint Hospice, Dr. Keith Kopec, Dr. Hamad Azam and Dr. Rasa Buntinas and their many wonderful staff. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
