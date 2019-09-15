Home

Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Roger Jerome Inger


1948 - 2019
Roger Jerome Inger Obituary
ROGER JEROME INGER Robins Roger Jerome Inger, 70, of Robins, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha. A family and friends luncheon will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Roger was born Sept. 16, 1948, in Postville, Iowa, the son of Aaron and Ruth (Hawkins) Inger. He graduated from Linn-Mar High School, attended Kirkwood Community College, and then served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. Roger was a long-time employee of Universal Engineering. He enjoyed restoring two classic cars, a DeSoto and Ford. Roger also liked to play his banjo. He is survived by his sister, Susan Kainz of Marion; two nephews, Aaron Kainz of Cedar Rapids and Matt Baty and his son, Nathnael Baty of Hiawatha; aunts, Jennie Inger of Cedar Rapids, Lucy Inger of Arkansas and Carol Hawkins of Cedar Rapids; aunt and uncle, John and Eunice Kolowinski of Marion; uncle, Robert (Carol) Hawkins of Cedar Rapids; aunt, Donnie Hulverson; brothers-in-law, Patrick Canfield of Shueyville and Neal Baty of Coggon; former brother-in-law, John Kainz of Toddville; and many cousins. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steven Inger; sisters, Judy Baty and Bonnie Canfield; uncles, Jack Hawkins, Roy Inger and Doug Inger; aunt and uncle, Marvin and Ann Hawkins; uncle, Carl Hulverson; aunt and uncle, Ed and Betty Hawkins; a niece, Angela Baty; and very good friend of many years, Phil Airy. Please share a memory of Roger at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
