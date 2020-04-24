|
|
ROGER JOSEPH TEELING Lisbon Roger Joseph Teeling, 47, of Lisbon, Iowa, died April 21, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. He died peacefully with his wife at his side as a result of complications from a brain tumor. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Roger was born May 14, 1972, at Sumner Community Hospital in Sumner, Iowa. Roger graduated from Sumner Community High School in 1990. He was a standout athlete in basketball, baseball and golf. He attended Loras College in Dubuque, where he majored in education. He played golf and basketball and broke Loras' all-time free-throw record while playing for the Duhawks. Roger began his teaching career in Ventura, Iowa. From there he went to Denver, Iowa, to teach fourth grade. While at Denver, he obtained his master's degree in school administration from UNI. Another career move took him to Calamus-Wheatland for a brief stint, before landing in Lisbon as the elementary and middle school principal for the last 15 years. Roger adored his wife and two daughters. They loved spending time together on Sundays at church. A family favorite was crawling in bed together at night to pray, talk about their day and get their cuddles. He loved his job, the kids and staff at Lisbon. His passions were kids; golfing with his dad; brothers, nephews and buddies; and hunting with his brothers, niece and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; brother-in-law, Brad Niewoehner; and niece, Tori Jo Teeling. He is survived by his parents, Les and Joyce Teeling; wife, Soraya; daughters, Brynn and Elena; siblings, Bruce (Elva Walker) Teeling, Sumner, Greg (Annette) Teeling, Sumner, Dave (Margaret) Teeling, Sumner, Nancy (Jerry Kluthe) Pierson, Oakdale, Minn., Kim (Rex) Nolte, Fredericksburg, and Patty (Paul) Mechtel, Sumner. Roger also is survived by in-laws, Freddie and Irma Vazquez; brother-in-law, Freddie (Jodi) Vazquez; sister-in-law, Irma (Geoff) Howley; many loving nephews, nieces and cousins; and countless friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Roger's name will be set up with funds directed to the causes he was most passionate about. Because we are unable to gather together, please share your love and support with Roger's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020