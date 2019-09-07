|
|
ROGER L. CARPENTER Cedar Rapids Roger L. Carpenter, 64, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Funeral service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Roger was born May 3, 1955, in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Lyle and Anna Marie (Nieland) Carpenter. He graduated from Marion High School in 1973. Roger was united in marriage to Kathleen Pierce on March 27, 1982, in New Hampton, Iowa. He worked at Midland Forge and then went to Kirkwood Community College. Roger was a nursing aide at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, and then was a laborer for various jobs. Roger enjoyed collecting beer steins and watching the Minnesota Vikings. He was a true carpenter who loved to do handy work. Roger's greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Carpenter of Cedar Rapids; children, Jennifer Rook of Cedar Rapids, Brian Carpenter of Swisher, Iowa, and Stephanie (Jino) Montgomery of Cedar Rapids; father, Lyle Carpenter of Marion; brother, Dan (Cindy) Carpenter of Marion; sisters, Joan (Tony) Rausch of West Salem, Wis., Valerie (Ron) Pecinovsky of Protivin, Iowa, and Wanda (Vance) Gordon of Marion; five great-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brother-in-law, David Pierce; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Marie Carpenter; and infant brother, Steven Ray Carpenter. Memorials may be directed to the . Please share a memory of Roger at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019