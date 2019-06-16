ROGER L. POLLOCK Titusville, Fla. Roger L. Pollock, USAF Capt. (Ret.), passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, in Titusville, Fla. He was born in 1936 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and raised in Springville, Iowa, the son of Albert and Bernice Pollock. He graduated from Viola High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1954. He continued his education at Omaha University and later at FIT in Melbourne, Fla. He retired from the Air Force in 1979 at Patrick AFB, Fla. He served with SAC as a B-52 gunner with a deployment to Guam in 1966 in support of troops in Vietnam. He was a life member of the , VFW, Freedom through Vigilance Association and the AF Gunners Association. He was preceded in death by his parents and ex-wife, Karen (Sawyer). Survivors include his wife, Sun Yi (Kim); sister, Shirley Parker (Dale); son, Dwight (Leslie); son, Daniel (Paula); daughter, Deborah Huffman; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. No services are scheduled locally. He will be buried at a later date in the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary