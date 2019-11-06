|
ROGER LATTING Mason City Roger Latting, 68, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at MercyOne Hospital, Mason City. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at Kearns Funeral Service, 3146 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, Iowa. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Mount Auburn. Memorials may be given to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
