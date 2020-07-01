Roger Neil Marks
1929 - 2020
ROGER NEIL MARKS Lisbon Roger Neil Marks, 91, of Lisbon, died peacefully with his wife by his side on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon from natural causes. Private visitation and services on Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home by the Rev. Monica Banks. Public burial: 11:45 a.m. at Linwood Cemetery. Roger is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary of Lisbon; three daughters, Barbara Freeman of Dallas, Texas, Tamara Marks (Mike Schroeder) and Kimberly (Mike) Myhre, both of Cedar Rapids; three sons, Jeff (Jean) Marks of Colorado Springs, Colo., Timothy Marks of Denver, Colo., and Tom Marks (Dixie Bixler) of Mount Vernon; 15 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joann; his children, Marcia Anderson and Daryl Plumber; brothers, Richard (Lois) Marks and Murray (Alice) Marks; granddaughter, Katie Vowell; and son-in-law, Troy Freeman. For the full obituary and to offer condolences, please visit www.teahenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 1, 2020.
June 30, 2020
One of 4 great Brother in laws. Gave me good advice as a child teen and entering Military.
Tommy Kapfer. Mass Card to come.
Tommy Kapfer
Family
