ROGER L. NORTON Cedar Rapids The world has lost a beloved fellow - husband, father, grandfather, uncle and a wonderful friend, along with being the most humble person on earth! Roger L. Norton passed away on Wednesday, 25 November 2020, after a short illness. Roger Lee Norton was born on 6 June 1937, in Anamosa, IA, to Neil and Jessie (Hurt) Norton. He attended Anamosa schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. He loved every second of his education and until the day he died was a very proud member of the High School Class of 1955!! In January of 1960, he was inducted into the U.S. Army and began proudly serving his country. While home on leave in April of that year, he was united in marriage to Mary Wunder on 4 April 1960. She was the love of his life and he was hers. He then was sent to Ft. Eustis, VA, where Mary joined him in July of that year. He was honorably discharged in April of 1962, after their twin sons were born. Returning to Iowa, he began working at Collins Radio and attended the University of Iowa. He graduated in 1970 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He went on to become the Human Resources Vice President, at Evergreen Packaging, retiring in 2000. He was an extremely proud Iowa Hawkeye fan. As a season ticket holder for 50 years, he attended many of the home, away, and bowl games across the country. He absolutely loved playing golf at both Wapsipinicon and Elmcrest Country Clubs, with all of his buddies. He truly loved sports of any kind! He was an avid reader and whenever he was in his chair, he had a book in his hands. Nothing gave him more pleasure than getting together with his long time Anamosa buddies and talking about all their wild and crazy tales growing up and beyond! For the past few years, Roger and Mary enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida, seeing friends from home as well as making new friends. Roger is survived by his adoring wife and forever partner of 60 plus years, Mary; son, Jeffrey; grandson, Nathan Norton; granddaughter, Alissa Lahay-Norton; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Joyce) Wunder, William (Louise) Wunder and John (Judy) Wunder; a sister-in-law, Bev Wunder; nephew, Eric Norton and his fiancé Marguerite Eilers; and nieces, Wendy (John) Capron, Kimberly (Alice) McNamara and Joni (Scott) Oltmanns. He was preceded in death by his beloved son and grandson, Jay Nathan and Chase Jeffrey Norton; his parents, Jessie and Neil; brothers, Wilfred (Buddy) and Alan Norton; sister-in-law, Clarice Norton; two nephews, Douglas McNamara and Mitchell Norton; and brothers-in-law, Louis and James Wunder. While he left us much too soon, we are so blessed to have shared part of his 83 years! Due to the current health pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial with a celebration following will be held in the spring of 2021. By visiting www.Goettschonline.com
