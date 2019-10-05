|
|
ROGER RAY DEERBERG Lowden Roger Ray Deerberg, 69, died on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Iowa City. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowden with the Rev. Daniel Redhage officiating. A lunch will follow the service at the Lowden Legion. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. The family wishes those attending to dress in their favorite Hawkeyes or Cubs attire. Burial will be in Lowden Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Arlene (Orville) Wulf of Lowden; sons, Rodney (Jill) of Bennett and Doug of Wheatland; daughter, Kristi (Tony) Regennitter of Lowden; sister, Ronda (Larry) Gottschalk of Lowden; grandkids, Bryce and Brody Deerberg and JamesRay and JoEllen Deerberg; nephew, Lukas (Teresa) Gottschalk; niece, Trisha Gottschalk; and great-nephew, Maxtan. For a full obituary, please visit www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019