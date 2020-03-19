|
ROGER S. SMITH Cedar Rapids Roger S. Smith, 98, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Meth-Wick Manor in Cedar Rapids. Per his wishes, his body was donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be left to the Senior Olympics or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com. Roger was born June 6, 1921, in Far Rockaway, N.Y., to George S. and Edith E. (Boden) Smith. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 during World War II and served in the Pacific Theater. Roger was united in marriage to the love of his life, Charlene Madden, on July 16, 1943, in Orlando, Fla. He earned a business management degree from Marycrest College, graduating Cum Laude in 1985. Roger worked for LW Ramsey and Warren & Litzenberger Advertising Companies, and as director of Membership Services at the American Rental Association. He owned and operated RSS Communications from 1986 until retirement in 1996. Roger was a member of the Master Swimmers Program, in which he swam a mile a day. Roger was also an avid Bix Beiderbecke fan, attending many other Dixieland jazz events across the country. He wrote monthly columns for the Mature Focus Magazine. In 2010, Roger participated in the Honor Flight Program to Washington, D.C. He was past president of IA-IL Public Relations Council and Quad Cities Chapter of Public Relations Society of America. Roger received a Special Service Award from ARA in 1986. He learned to play the piano in his 80s. Survivors include his three daughters, Maureen (Gerry) Barker of Anamosa, Iowa, Barbara Yarber of Omaha, Neb., Gail (Lynn) Meade of Iowa City, Iowa; grandchildren, Todd Sr. (Melissa) Barker of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Carrie (Bob) Thompson of Cedar Rapids, Risë (Rob) Mitchell of Omaha, Miriam (Josh) Yarber-Shelton of Pensacola, Fla., and Kristopher Meade of Iowa City; and great-grandchildren, Lily Belle, Todd Jr., Jameson, Stella and Isaac. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two brothers, Paul and Donald; and a half-brother, Carroll. The family would like to thank the Methwick staff, especially PJ and Sally for their loving care during this difficult time.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020