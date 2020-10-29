1/1
Roger Scriven
1952 - 2020
ROGER SCRIVEN Cedar Rapids Roger Scriven, 68, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died suddenly Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home. Per Roger's wishes, no services are planned. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family. Roger was born in Iowa on May 8, 1952, the son of Hugh Sr. and Agnes (Dostal) Scriven. He was active in football and baseball from youth into adulthood. Roger graduated from Jefferson High School in 1972, and attended Kirkwood. He married Janet Hutchison in 1977. The couple later divorced. He worked for many years at Wilson & Co./Farmstead. In his younger years, Roger was a collector of a broad spectrum of items. Music was a lifelong comfort and enjoyment for Roger, especially rock 'n' roll. Roger always was at the ready to help family, friends and neighbors in any way he could. He had a photographic memory and never forgot a date or a birthday. Family time, visits and gatherings were cherished by him. He was truly one-of-a-kind. Survivors include his daughters, Jessica Green of Cedar Rapids and Molly Scriven of Marion; granddaughters, Megan Hamilton, Kendra Hamilton, Melody Green and Dorothy Smalley; great-granddaughter on the way, Rosalee; siblings, Hugh Scriven Jr. of Chula Vista, Calif., Jon (Rose) Scriven of Parkersburg, Iowa, Anna (Larry) Coonrod of Anamosa, Iowa, and Susan Scriven of Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law, Becky Scriven of Walker, Iowa; and 17 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lon Scriven Sr.; niece, Lori Amspoker; nephew, Jonny Scriven; and sister-in-law, Fuji Scriven. Please share a memory of Roger at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020.
