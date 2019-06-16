Home

POWERED BY

Services
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Albert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger William Albert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger William Albert Obituary
ROGER WILLIAM ALBERT Vinton Roger William Albert, 91, of Vinton, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab in Vinton following a brief illness. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at First Christian Church in Vinton. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the church and one hour before services on Wednesday. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton, with military rites performed by American Legion Post 57 of Vinton and U.S. Navy Funeral Honors. Roger is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dorothy, of Vinton; two sons, James (Melissa) Albert of Anchorage, Alaska, and Dann (Nancy) Albert of Vinton; one daughter, Ann Marie (Darwin) Claude of Carol Stream, Ill.; four stepdaughters, Jama (Steve) Runyan, Jill (Dave) Sutton, Judy (Pat) Baird and Jennifer (Eric Hoffman) Bliss; one sister, Marilyn Rhoads of Keystone; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; 13 stepgrandchildren and 21 stepgreat-grandchildren. A memorial fund has been established. The full obituary may be read and condolences left at vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now