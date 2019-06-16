|
|
ROGER WILLIAM ALBERT Vinton Roger William Albert, 91, of Vinton, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab in Vinton following a brief illness. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at First Christian Church in Vinton. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the church and one hour before services on Wednesday. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton, with military rites performed by American Legion Post 57 of Vinton and U.S. Navy Funeral Honors. Roger is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dorothy, of Vinton; two sons, James (Melissa) Albert of Anchorage, Alaska, and Dann (Nancy) Albert of Vinton; one daughter, Ann Marie (Darwin) Claude of Carol Stream, Ill.; four stepdaughters, Jama (Steve) Runyan, Jill (Dave) Sutton, Judy (Pat) Baird and Jennifer (Eric Hoffman) Bliss; one sister, Marilyn Rhoads of Keystone; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; 13 stepgrandchildren and 21 stepgreat-grandchildren. A memorial fund has been established. The full obituary may be read and condolences left at vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 16, 2019