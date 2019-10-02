Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overton Family Funeral Home - Traer
714 First Street
Traer, IA 50675
(319) 478-2775
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Overton Family Funeral Home - Traer
714 First Street
Traer, IA 50675
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Ripley United Church of Christ
Traer, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Drinovksy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger William Drinovksy


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger William Drinovksy Obituary
ROGER WILLIAM DRINOVSKY Hudson Roger William Drinovsky was born on Dec. 8, 1931, son of William and Albina (Pecenka) Drinovsky. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1949. After graduation, Roger joined the U.S. Army and was in the Army from 1952 to 1954. On July 31, 1960, Roger was united in marriage to Peggy Crees at Canby Friends Church in Casey, Iowa. They made their home on a farm by Hudson, were they raised three wonderful children. Roger enjoyed watching TV, especially the History Channel, driving his tractor in the Great Iowa Tractor Ride, playing cards, going out to breakfast every morning and winters in Texas. But most of all, Roger loved to spend time with his family. His family will never forget his enthusiastic sense of humor. Roger Drinovsky died on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Mercy One, at age 87. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Gaylord Henriksen. Roger is survived by his wife of 59 years; children, Doug (Wendy) Drinovsky of Hudson, Greg (Sue) Drinovsky of Topeka, Kan., and Andrea (Nate) Rohrssen of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Zach (Emily) Drinovsky, Corey (Stephanie) Drinovsky, Alden (Colleen) Houston, Nathan (Samantha) Drinovsky, Sydney Drinovsky, Shawn (Amanda) Drinovsky, Jordan Drinovsky, Ashley Drinovsky, Blake (Megan) Drinovsky and Allison Rohrssen; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Kennedy, Graham, Bryson and Annalise; sister, Mary Lois Henriksen; and a first cousin who was more like a brother, John Drinovsky. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4, at the Overton Funeral Home in Traer. Services will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at Ripley United Church of Christ in Traer.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now