ROGER WILLIAM DRINOVSKY Hudson Roger William Drinovsky was born on Dec. 8, 1931, son of William and Albina (Pecenka) Drinovsky. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1949. After graduation, Roger joined the U.S. Army and was in the Army from 1952 to 1954. On July 31, 1960, Roger was united in marriage to Peggy Crees at Canby Friends Church in Casey, Iowa. They made their home on a farm by Hudson, were they raised three wonderful children. Roger enjoyed watching TV, especially the History Channel, driving his tractor in the Great Iowa Tractor Ride, playing cards, going out to breakfast every morning and winters in Texas. But most of all, Roger loved to spend time with his family. His family will never forget his enthusiastic sense of humor. Roger Drinovsky died on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Mercy One, at age 87. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Gaylord Henriksen. Roger is survived by his wife of 59 years; children, Doug (Wendy) Drinovsky of Hudson, Greg (Sue) Drinovsky of Topeka, Kan., and Andrea (Nate) Rohrssen of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Zach (Emily) Drinovsky, Corey (Stephanie) Drinovsky, Alden (Colleen) Houston, Nathan (Samantha) Drinovsky, Sydney Drinovsky, Shawn (Amanda) Drinovsky, Jordan Drinovsky, Ashley Drinovsky, Blake (Megan) Drinovsky and Allison Rohrssen; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Kennedy, Graham, Bryson and Annalise; sister, Mary Lois Henriksen; and a first cousin who was more like a brother, John Drinovsky. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4, at the Overton Funeral Home in Traer. Services will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at Ripley United Church of Christ in Traer.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019