ROLAND WALTER DOLLMEYER Cedar Rapids Roland Walter Dollmeyer, 90, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids. There will be a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the New Apostolic Church, 2930 Wilson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. A private family burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Roland was born July 15, 1928, in Chicago, the son of Walter and Laura (Schoenfelder) Dollmeyer. He graduated from Lane Technical High School in Chicago. He served in the Army and was a Korean War veteran. Roland married the love of his life, Maria "Swanie" Dollmeyer, on Jan. 17, 1954, in Billings, Mont. For most of his working life, he was an insurance salesman for the Prudential and Farmers Insurance companies. Roland was a faithful member of the New Apostolic Church for his entire life; he also served as a minister for many years. In 1961 he was asked by the church to move with his family from Chicago to Cedar Rapids to care for the small congregation there. He served as the rector of the congregation until his retirement in 1994. During those years, together with his loving wife Swanie, they hosted many Sunday dinners in their home. He made numerous visits to encourage and uplift the members as well. After his retirement, he found joy in singing in the choir and working in the yard. The times spent with his family were very special moments for him. Roland often had a little joke to share, always greeted everyone with a handshake and a smile, and bid them farewell with a smile and a wave. Survivors include his daughter, Peggy Roberts of Salinas, Calif.; son, Larry (Marcia) of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Haettich of Michigan; sister in-law, Marilyn Dollmeyer of Illinois; as well as many nieces and nephews. Roland was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Laura; his wife, Swanie; and brother, Kenneth Dollmeyer, both in 2014. Memorials may be directed to the New Apostolic Church. Please share a memory of Roland at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary