ROLAND ELVER WILLIAMS Williamsburg Roland Elver Williams passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his home in Williamsburg at the age of 82 years. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol Jean; four children, Daniel Williams, Lial Williams, Ross (Peggy) Williams, all of Williamsburg, and Dr. April (Stephen) Roe of Iowa City; six grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Levi (Kay) Williams of Williamsburg, Clifford Williams and Harlan Williams, both of High Amana; two sisters, Rachel Williams of Iowa City and Lavonna (Frank) Mimick of Texas; his Essence of Life Hospice family and his faith companion, Joey. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Ralph, James, Melvin and Howard; and two sisters, Gloria Racey and Marilyn Bradley. Celebration of Life service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Williamsburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Memorials may be directed to Essence of Life Hospice, The ALS Association Iowa Chapter and St. Paul Lutheran Church. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.