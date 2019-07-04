|
ROLAND "RON" EUGENE BRIDGEMAN Cedar Rapids Ron passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 29, 2019. A U.S. Navy veteran, he is survived by his older brother, Loren Bridgeman; daughters, Cecilia Mahnke and Gerrie (Stephen) Griswold; son, Todd (Nicole) Bridgeman; grandchildren, Melissa Thomas, Anthony Bridgeman, Michael Griswold and Nigel (Jasmine) Griswold; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Evelyn L. Bridgeman; his parents; and an older brother. Memorial service: 11 a.m. July 6 at The Salvation Army, 1000 C Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Instead of flowers, please direct memorials/donations to The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on July 4, 2019