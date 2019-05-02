|
ROLAND HENRY STAKER Tama Roland Henry Staker, 95, of Tama, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Sunny Hill Care Center in Tama. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with Pastor Paul Rendall officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. until service time at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home. Survivors include three sons, Gene (Sue) Staker of West Des Moines, Daryl (Kathy) Staker of Tama and Randy (Barb) Staker of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Marvin (Verona) Staker of Traer; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gazette on May 2, 2019