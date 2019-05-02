Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home
209 E 7th St
Tama, IA 52339
641-484-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Staker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland Henry Staker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roland Henry Staker Obituary
ROLAND HENRY STAKER Tama Roland Henry Staker, 95, of Tama, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Sunny Hill Care Center in Tama. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with Pastor Paul Rendall officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. until service time at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home. Survivors include three sons, Gene (Sue) Staker of West Des Moines, Daryl (Kathy) Staker of Tama and Randy (Barb) Staker of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Marvin (Verona) Staker of Traer; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gazette on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now