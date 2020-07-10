1/1
Roland Krouse
ROLAND JOSEPH KROUSE Marion Roland Joseph Krouse passed away peacefully at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was 89 years old. Roland was born on July 17, 1930, in Cicero, Ill., to Anna Petrick Krouse and Arthur Franklin Krouse. The family moved to the farm near Toddville in 1944 and Roland lived in the Toddville and Midway areas for nearly the rest of his life. He graduated Monroe Township High School in 1947 and later the University of Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army signal corps from 1952 until 1954 in Augusta, Ga. He was a stone mason and builder, fifth grade teacher, and retired in 1991 after 23 years as the elementary principal in the Alburnett Community School District. Roland married Jeanette Lee Northrup, from Troy Mills, on July 18, 1953. They were married 38 years until her death in July 1991. He is survived by their three children, Laura Krouse of Mount Vernon, Chuck Krouse and his wife, Karen, of Germantown, Md., and Aaron Krouse of Cedar Rapids; plus grandchildren, Audrey Krouse of Germantown and Aaron Krouse, who serves in the U.S. Navy. Other survivors include his brother, Charles Krouse; and his sister, Barbara Clark, plus nieces Vicki Nikolaidis, Sue Jacobsen, Angel Burba and Melanie Clark; and nephews, Matt Krouse, Tim Krouse, Peter Krouse and Ronald Clark. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Albert D. Clark; sisters-in-law, Donna Northrup and Mary Lou Krouse; and nephew, Kurt Fuessley. Roland loved fishing, hunting, laying stone, building houses, travel, history and friends. He remembered everybody he ever knew right up until his death. He especially was proud of his children, not only their accomplishments, but also how they lived their lives. Most of his life, he was a member of Cedar Christian Church, then later at Noelridge Christian. He had unbending faith and lived a generous and kind life. He was well loved and well respected as an educator who always thought of the needs of children first. The family owes many thanks to the staff and doctors at the VA in Iowa City. Their care helped him have many years of quality life with his family and friends. And the people at the Mercy Hospice House helped him to die peacefully and under his own terms. We thank all of them for all they did for us when they served him. As per Roland's wishes, private family services were held with burial arrangements by Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre. Memorials may be directed to the Community Health Free Clinic. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 10, 2020.
