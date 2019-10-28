|
ROLAND L. KAYE North Liberty Roland L. Kaye, 90, of North Liberty, passed away Oct. 24, 2019, in his home. Roland was born Aug. 3, 1929, in Green Bay, Wis. Roland is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sons, John (Joanne) and Larry (Remi); stepchildren, Kevin, Bruce, Pamela, Melinda and James; loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne Lipinski; and brother, Jerry Kaye. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Victor Baptist Church, in Victor, Iowa. Online condolences may be directed to the family at Iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019