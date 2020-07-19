ROLAND LEE ROBINSON Cedar Rapids Roland Lee Robinson, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. There will be a small family service Monday, July 20, 2020, with a Celebration of Life to follow at a safer date. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Services are assisting the family. Roland is survived by his three sons, Craig Robinson and Paul (Karla) Robinson, both of Cedar Rapids, and Lee Robinson of Mogadore, Ohio; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruth, who passed on Aug. 16, 2019; both parents, six brothers and his golf game. He was born on April 21, 1932, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Raymond and Ethel Robinson. He played football for Oskaloosa High School and graduated in 1950. He was drafted into the Army shortly after and served in the signal corps in Stuttgart, Germany, until his honorable discharge in 1954. He used the G.I. bill to attend Iowa State University, where he earned a B.S. in electrical engineering and graduated in 1959. While attending college, he met Ruth River, the love of his life. They were married in Marshalltown, Iowa, on May 27, 1956. After they both graduated college, he started work at Collins Radio. He soon moved on to different jobs, including the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), Bendix, Edco and Lefebure, and finally he returned to Rockwell International, where he retired in 1992. Roland was an avid golfer, fisherman and an Iowa State fan. He was a very accomplished artist and loved painting in oils and watercolors. Roland always had a joke for everyone, and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorials may be directed to Mercy Hospice. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
