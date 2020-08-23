ROLAND RICHARDSON Mount Vernon Roland W. Richardson, known by all as Moe, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. A memorial celebration will take place in the near future. Murdoch Funeral Home, Marion, is assisting in the arrangements. Moe was born to Paul and Vivian Richardson on Oct. 8, 1935, in Lake City, Iowa. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to Des Moines where his father started a dental practice, but he always looked forward to frequent visits with both sets of grandparents and many cousins in Lake City. Moe attended Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, where he was referred to as "Mighty Moe" because of his exceptional football and basketball prowess. After graduating, he enrolled at Drake University where he received a degree in business in 1958. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and honorably served his country for three years as a first lieutenant. Completing his service, Moe began a career as a sales representative for several national companies. In September 1974, he met Sarah Hedges at a University of Iowa football game, and they were married the following year. He started his real estate company, Richardson Real Estate, in Cedar Rapids and later shared his expertise with Iowa Realty and the Skogman Cos. His successful career in both the residential and commercial sectors spanned four decades. In 2012, he and Sarah moved to a beautiful historic brick home in quaint Mount Vernon, Iowa, where he continued to sell real estate until retiring in 2019. Moe was singularly devoted to his family. To his wife, Sarah, he gave unconditional love and support every day of their 45-year marriage; to his children, Annabelle and Sam, he gave strength and encouragement, teaching them to give and be their best, whether it was in academics, sports, or socially and civically. He taught them all how to win and lose with dignity and grace. His demeanor was calm, his smile infectious, and his devotion to God steadfast, nurturing him throughout his entire life. Moe had six beautiful grandchildren who adored him. He made them laugh. He loved to read to them, and they loved to listen. They embraced his affection in every way. He loved and was loved in return. The three words that he recited to himself every day are ones for all of us to embrace – every single day: Focus, believe, trust. Survivors include his wife, Sarah Hedges Richardson; daughter, Annabelle Apley (Ben); son, Sam Richardson (Sarah); his beloved grandchildren, Peter, Clara, Kate, Vivian, Grace and Samantha; his sister-in-law, Kaye Richardson; his nephew, Steve Richardson; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother. It is the family's wish that donations in Moe's name be made to the Salvation Army, First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Rapids, or Antioch Christian Church, Marion. "I'll tackle anything." – Moe Richardson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store