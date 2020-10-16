ROLLIS F. DEETZ Cedar Rapids Rollis F. Deetz, 97, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 2202 Forest Dr. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. following the visitation, at the church. A private family burial will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Rollis was born March 3, 1923, in Waucoma, Iowa, the son of George and Zelma (Wittkop) Deetz. Rollis graduated from Franklin High School in 1941. After graduation, he served in World War II from 1943 to 1945 with the U.S. Army in Europe. Rollis was assigned to the 705th Tank Destroyer Battalion. He married Shirley A. Witt on July 5, 1953, in St. John's Lutheran Church in Keystone. Rollis worked as a clerk at the U.S. Post Office in Cedar Rapids, retiring after 38 years of service. He enjoyed watching and going to sporting events. He was an Iowa and ISU football and basketball fan, and an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He looked forward to his weekly visits with his friend Vern. Rollis was a charter member of Bethany Lutheran Church. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his three children, Barb Deetz of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Scott (Kathryn) Deetz of Marion, Iowa, and Kim (Charlie) Duffy of Independence, Mo.; a granddaughter, Nicole Deetz; a brother, Loren Deetz of Iowa City, Iowa; and nieces, Sharon, Bev, Karen, Janis, Deb, Jan, Sandy and Terri. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his parents; a son, Thomas Deetz; three brothers, Roger, George and Edward Deetz; a niece, Denise; and a nephew, Ron. Memorial donations may be given to Bethany Lutheran Church. Please leave a message, tribute or memory to Rollis's family at www.cedarmemorial.com
