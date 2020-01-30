Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roma Glandorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roma E. Glandorf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roma E. Glandorf Obituary
ROMA E. GLANDORF Williamsburg Roma E. Glandorf of Williamsburg, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg, at the age of 94. Roma E. Glandorf was born Nov. 3, 1925, near South Amana, Iowa, the daughter of Rudolf and Lydia (Doehrmann) Glandorf. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School. Roma worked for Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids for many years. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Walther League. Roma enjoyed playing solitaire and doing things with her twin sister. She is survived by her twin sister, Wilma Glandorf of Williamsburg; two nephews, Gerald Matthess of Orlando, Fla., and Gene Matthess of Fairfax. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Alma Matthess. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church near Williamsburg. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for Immanuel Lutheran Church or Iowa City Hospice. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -