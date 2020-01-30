|
ROMA E. GLANDORF Williamsburg Roma E. Glandorf of Williamsburg, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg, at the age of 94. Roma E. Glandorf was born Nov. 3, 1925, near South Amana, Iowa, the daughter of Rudolf and Lydia (Doehrmann) Glandorf. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School. Roma worked for Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids for many years. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Walther League. Roma enjoyed playing solitaire and doing things with her twin sister. She is survived by her twin sister, Wilma Glandorf of Williamsburg; two nephews, Gerald Matthess of Orlando, Fla., and Gene Matthess of Fairfax. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Alma Matthess. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church near Williamsburg. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for Immanuel Lutheran Church or Iowa City Hospice. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020