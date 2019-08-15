|
|
SISTER ROMAINE "PEARL" PICKART Dubuque Sister Romaine "Pearl" Pickart, OSF, 92, of the Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Clare House. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in Francis Chapel. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, with funeral vigil at 7 p.m. in Francis Chapel. She was born Jan. 20, 1927, in Norway, Iowa, the daughter of Oscar and Mary (Boddicker) Pickart. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis Aug. 25, 1945, and made final profession of vows Aug. 12, 1951. Sister received her master's degree in education and administration at Loyola University in Chicago. She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Dyersville, Stacyville, St. Joseph-Earlville, Sacred Heart-Maquoketa, Briar Cliff College-Sioux City and Dubuque at Holy Ghost and Sacred Heart; in Illinois at Midlothian and Melrose Park; and in Oregon at Eugene. She also was missioned at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque and in Parish Ministry at Sacred Heart in Maquoketa, Iowa. Sister is survived by her sisters-in-law, Helen and Mary Pickart; nieces and nephews; and her Franciscan sisters. Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Clyde (Edith and Elsie) Pickart, Milton (Faith and Ruth Marie) Pickart, Joseph Pickart, Lyle (Allene) Pickart and Deacon Glenn Pickart; and her sisters, Hazel (Charles) Dvorak and Ruth (Marlin) Jacobs. The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern. Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019