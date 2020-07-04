ROMAN JOSEPH STECIW North Liberty Roman Joseph Steciw of North Liberty died peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Keystone Place surrounded by family. Military honors will be conducted on Monday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. Graveside committal will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 6, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Coralville American Legion Honor Guard, Eastern Iowa Honor Flight or St. Croix Hospice (3741 Center Point Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402). Survivors are his wife, Judy; his daughter, Jeanna (David) McGlaughlin of North Liberty and their children, Sherry (Daniel Eakin), Michael (daughter, Brooklyn), Morgan and Jared; his son, Joseph (Jacqueline) Steciw of Cedar Rapids and their children, Casey, Haley Jo, Cade Steciw, and Haley O. Hampton; a brother, John (Dori) Steciw and nephew, Stephan Steciw, of Chicago; sisters-in-law, Joan Mitchell of Elma, Kathy (Kenneth) Goebel of New Hampton and Dianne Wilson of New Hampton; brothers-in-law, Roger (Sharon) Wilson of Elma and Edward Slick of Ionia; plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Ewa Steciw; parents-in-law, Raymond and Marian Wilson; and sister-in-law, Vicki Slick. Roman will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
