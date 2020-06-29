ROMAN JOSEPH VOLESKY Shueyville Roman Joseph Volesky, 96, of Shueyville, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids. As per the family's wishes, private services will be held at Shueyville Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Roman was born Nov. 30, 1923, in Shuevyille, the son of Emil and Mary (Novy) Volesky. Roman graduated from Shueyville High School in 1941. He was united in marriage to Lottie Zaspal on June 21, 1944. Roman was employed by Cimino Distributing Co. in Cedar Rapids for 28 years. After retirement, he helped Novotny & Son Well Drilling. He served on the Shueyville Town Council and was a member of the Czech Heritage Foundation, the Local 238 Retiree Club and the Shueyville United Methodist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, mushroom hunting and the challenge of jigsaw puzzles. Roman was preceded in death by wife, Lottie, who died November 2017; his parents; brothers, Ed, Emil and Frank; and sisters, Blanche Cook and Leona Bulicek. He is survived by his son, Ronald (Carol) Volesky; his daughter, Karen (Dr. Dave) Wilson; granddaughters, Robyn (Matthew) Basten and Shelly (Matt) Pence; great-granddaughters, Molly Palmer and Morgan Pence; great-grandson, Casey Palmer; and a great-great-granddaughter, Blakely Deyo. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.