Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Romelle Shuman-Scratch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Romelle Shuman-Scratch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Romelle Raye Shuman-Scratch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Romelle Raye Shuman-Scratch Obituary
ROMELLE RAYE SHUMAN-SCRATCH Cedar Rapids Romelle Raye Shuman-Scratch, 72, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital from complications with her heart and lungs after knee replacement surgery. Services will be held at First Assembly of God at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Romelle is survived by her husband, Joseph; six siblings, Marla Shuman Cotter, Carma Nelson, both of Cedar Rapids, Bill (Deb) Minard of Waterloo, Richard Minard and Carla Minard, both of Readlyn, and Pat Minard of Wyoming; sister-in-law, Joan (Floyd) Hayes; and many nieces and nephews. Romelle was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Jack. Romelle was born Nov. 10, 1947, in Waterloo. She attended West High School in Waterloo and graduated from Washington High School in Cedar Rapids in 1965. Romelle married Joseph Scratch on May 25, 2001. She worked as a stock clerk at Norand for many years. Romelle enjoyed doing arts and craft projects, especially making signs. She was a very special lady who was very articulate, attentive to cleanliness and organization, and a devoted wife. She liked to walk and would walk in the races her husband ran. Romelle was a very creative thinker, and was known for saying what she means and meaning what she said. Her favorite thing to talk about and share with others was her love of the Lord. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Romelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -