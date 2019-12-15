Home

Ron Gunn Obituary
RON GUNN Cedar Rapids Ron Gunn passed away peacefully Dec. 6, 2019. Services to be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 17, at Olivet Presbyterian Church, 237 10th St. NW, Cedar Rapids. Ron was known as Uncle Barney or Junior by his family. Ron was employed by Zimmerman Ford and owned E Ave Tap. He enjoyed coffee with his buddies at Hy-Vee on Wilson Ave. SW, stock car racing, shooting pool and the casinos. He was born June 2, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his life partner, Janet (Meyer) Rowell; a sister, Pam McGrane; and nieces and nephews. A memorial has been established.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
