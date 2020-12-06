1/1
Ron W. Ricklefs
1966 - 2020
RON W. RICKLEFS Cedar Rapids Ron W. Ricklefs, 54, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Sunday evening, Nov. 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital. Ron was born on June 2, 1966, in Iowa City, and was a lifelong resident of the Marion and Cedar Rapids area. He married Ronietta Johnson on March 27, 1999, in Central City. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service is serving the family. Ron is survived by his wife, Ronietta; three daughters, Tia (Joshua) Goodwin, and their children Charlotte and Thomas; Cassandra and Allison; son, Curtis Johnson; parents, Lynn Ricklefs and Lois (William) Michalek; sister, Rhonda (Mark) Liposcak; three brothers, Matthew (Kim), Raymond and Merlin Ricklefs; and many nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by a son, Cole Gray; grandson, Roran Clark; and brother, Mark Ricklefs. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a future date when it is safe for his family and friends to gather to remember him.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Papich-Kuba Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
1228 2nd St SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
(319) 362-9032
December 6, 2020
He is my first cousin. Sorry for your loss.
Teresa Domer
Family
