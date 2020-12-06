RON W. RICKLEFS Cedar Rapids Ron W. Ricklefs, 54, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Sunday evening, Nov. 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital. Ron was born on June 2, 1966, in Iowa City, and was a lifelong resident of the Marion and Cedar Rapids area. He married Ronietta Johnson on March 27, 1999, in Central City. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service is serving the family. Ron is survived by his wife, Ronietta; three daughters, Tia (Joshua) Goodwin, and their children Charlotte and Thomas; Cassandra and Allison; son, Curtis Johnson; parents, Lynn Ricklefs and Lois (William) Michalek; sister, Rhonda (Mark) Liposcak; three brothers, Matthew (Kim), Raymond and Merlin Ricklefs; and many nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by a son, Cole Gray; grandson, Roran Clark; and brother, Mark Ricklefs. A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a future date when it is safe for his family and friends to gather to remember him.



