RONALD D. APPLEBY Marion Ronald D. Appleby, 81, of Marion, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha. Private visitation at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Private graveside services on Thursday at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Roland (Gertie) of Niersbach, Germany, and Rodney of Cedar Rapids; and one sister, Carol of Independence. He also is survived by one grandchild, Steven (Baerbel) of Germany; and two great-grandchildren, William and Christopher. He was preceded in death by his wife; a brother, Ivan; and a sister, Arlene. Ron was born June 13, 1938, in Buchanan County, the son of Gerald and Leona (Becker) Appleby. He married Eva May Holst on July 20, 1963, in Cedar Rapids. Eva passed away in 2013. Ron was a model mechanic at Rockwell for more than 33 years, retiring in 1995. Ron proudly served in the Air Force and was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and the time spent with his many friends and beloved family. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the Appleby family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2020
