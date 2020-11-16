1/1
Ronald Benjamin Salow Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RONALD BENJAMIN SALOW SR. Manchester Ronald Benjamin Salow Sr., 70, of Manchester, Iowa, went to join his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Teresa Salow of Manchester; four children, Ronald Steven (Michelle) Salow of Cedar Rapids, Randall Shane Salow of Cedar Rapids, Joelle Marie (Craig Burns) Salow of Hanover, Ill., and Jenna Irene Salow of Manchester; three grandchildren, Raymond Salow, Bailey Seegers of Cedar Falls and Alexander Pegum of Garnavillo; his parents, Donald and Irene Salow of Manchester; four siblings, Dennis (Vicky)) Salow of Colesburg, Janet (Jim) Diers of Colesburg, Deb (Terry) Koelker of Manchester and Linda (Dale) Hermsen of Dyersville; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Because of COVID-19 concerns and the governor's proclamation, masks are required at the funeral home and the church. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial with military rites at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi. Public Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Inurnment will be at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leonard Muller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 16, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved