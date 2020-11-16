RONALD BENJAMIN SALOW SR. Manchester Ronald Benjamin Salow Sr., 70, of Manchester, Iowa, went to join his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Teresa Salow of Manchester; four children, Ronald Steven (Michelle) Salow of Cedar Rapids, Randall Shane Salow of Cedar Rapids, Joelle Marie (Craig Burns) Salow of Hanover, Ill., and Jenna Irene Salow of Manchester; three grandchildren, Raymond Salow, Bailey Seegers of Cedar Falls and Alexander Pegum of Garnavillo; his parents, Donald and Irene Salow of Manchester; four siblings, Dennis (Vicky)) Salow of Colesburg, Janet (Jim) Diers of Colesburg, Deb (Terry) Koelker of Manchester and Linda (Dale) Hermsen of Dyersville; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Because of COVID-19 concerns and the governor's proclamation, masks are required at the funeral home and the church. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial with military rites at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi. Public Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Inurnment will be at a later date.