RONALD BERNUS HARDY Cedar Rapids Ronald Bernus Hardy, 87, of Cedar Rapids, died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center. As per Ron's wishes, private services will be at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery. Ron was born March 26, 1933, in Washington, the son of Bernus Davis and Helen Carolyn (Fowles) Hardy. He served in the U.S. Army. Ron worked at LinkBelt Speeder and Iowa Manufacturing for many years. Ron is survived by his daughters, Amy (Gary) Price of Anamosa and Susan (Bob) McCue of Marion; grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) Rohwedder, Brian Price, Nile (Christine) Price, Matthew McCue and Michael McCue; and great-grandchildren, Livia and London Rohwedder, Nolan, Jack and James McCue. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Karen Hardy. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society in his name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
.