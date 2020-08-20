1/1
Ronald Bernus Hardy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RONALD BERNUS HARDY Cedar Rapids Ronald Bernus Hardy, 87, of Cedar Rapids, died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center. As per Ron's wishes, private services will be at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery. Ron was born March 26, 1933, in Washington, the son of Bernus Davis and Helen Carolyn (Fowles) Hardy. He served in the U.S. Army. Ron worked at LinkBelt Speeder and Iowa Manufacturing for many years. Ron is survived by his daughters, Amy (Gary) Price of Anamosa and Susan (Bob) McCue of Marion; grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) Rohwedder, Brian Price, Nile (Christine) Price, Matthew McCue and Michael McCue; and great-grandchildren, Livia and London Rohwedder, Nolan, Jack and James McCue. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Karen Hardy. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society in his name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brosh Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved