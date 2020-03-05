|
RONALD BORKGREN Anamosa Ronald Borkgren, 77, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Jones Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church in rural Monticello, with interment in the Wayne Zion Cemetery, with military honors. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Wayne Zion Lutheran Church and again after 10 a.m. Saturday. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Ron and his family into their care. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at goettschonline.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020