RONALD BORKGREN Anamosa Ronald Borkgren, 77, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Jones Regional Medical Center following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church in rural Monticello, Iowa. Interment in Wayne Zion Cemetery with military honors. Pastor Wade Reddy will officiate at the services. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church and again after 10 a.m. Saturday. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Ron and his family into their care. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at goettschonline.com. Surviving are his wife, Shirley; three daughters, Rhonda (Greg Bodker) Michels, Vicki (Eric) Starn and Marcy Borkgren, all of Anamosa; four grandchildren, Hannah Michels and Dalton, Dakota and Dustin Starn; and four siblings, Barb (Norman) Seeley, Shirley (Jim) Holtke, LeAndra (Mike) Strope, Marion and Rob (Renee) Borkgren, Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Bill. Ronald Carl Borkgren was born Oct. 5, 1942, at Geneseo, Ill. He was the son of Willard and Dorthea (Grothusen) Borkgren. Ron started school in Geneseo and graduated from Anamosa Community Schools in 1960. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Ron married Shirley Steuri on July 25, 1964, at the United Methodist Church in Anamosa. He was employed at Pearson Grocery in Anamosa and later Iowa Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids. He was employed at Iowa Electric for 30 years, retiring in 2000. In retirement, he worked at Lassoe Camper Sales and Arnold Motor Supply. Ron was an avid ham radio operator. He enjoyed camping, playing golf at Wapsi Country Club, walking and drinking coffee with friends and woodworking. His favorite activity was spending time with his grandchildren.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020