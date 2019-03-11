RONALD CHARLES KRIEGEL Johnston Ronald Charles Kriegel, 68, of Johnston, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Brooklyn with Father Corey Close officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Brooklyn, at a later date. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn, with a scripture reading at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to the Poweshiek County Honor Flight. Ron is survived by his mother, Kathleen; four siblings, John Kriegel, Bev (Ken) Rubner, Patty (Merle) Hall and Chris Zimmerman (Ron Berger); a longtime special companion, Donna Loux; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald, in 2002; his brother, Stephen, in infancy; and a great-nephew, Alex Slaymaker. Ron was born Nov. 26, 1950, in Grinnell, the son of Gerald and Kathleen Niner Kriegel. He graduated from HLV in 1969 and received his associate's degree in retail management from Kirkwood in 1971. Ron went on to work numerous jobs in regional and general management, finishing lastly at Fresh Time Market in Des Moines. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. Ron enjoyed family and vacationing, loved to play cards and always had a knack for winning. Ron had a special trait of bringing love, laughter and making people feel very important. He will be dearly missed by many. Online condolonces may be shared at www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary