RONALD HOWARD COX South English Ronald Howard Cox was born Jan. 21, 1945, in South English, Iowa, the son of John and Cleo Dell (Leathers) Cox Jr. He attended school in South English and North English. On April 25, 1970, Ron was united in marriage to Marcia Hope Ballard at the United Methodist Church in North English. Over the years, Ron worked for Kaiser's Quarry, Strohman's, Amana Refrigeration and the city of North English as a police officer. In 1973, they opened Ron's Cafe, and in 1976 they opened Cox Sanitation and Recycling in North English. He was a lifetime resident of South English. Ron was a member of the South English Baptist Church. He enjoyed bowling, racing his Camaro, mowing lawns, working and spending time with his family. Ron died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home in South English at the age 74. He is survived by his wife, Marcia of South English; two sons, Larry (Keya) Cox of North English and Ron (Lisa) Dietze of Seattle, Wash.; a daughter, Angela (Brad) Allison of Kinross; eight grandchildren, Courtney, Leia (Joe), Kristen, Annie (Zac), Alicia (Matt), Haylee (Matt), Meghan and Tricia; 10 great-grandchildren, Dejia, Mason, Ellie, Grady, Bentley, Forrest, Bella, Mallory, Bryce and Maci; two nephews, Todd and Emmett "Bud" Cox; and a niece, Kandi Hergert. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Larry and Emmett Sr.; and a son-in-law, Bob Weber. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Powell Funeral Home in North English. Burial will be in the South English Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A general memorial fund has been established. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020