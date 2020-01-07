|
|
RONALD "RON" LEE CUMMINS Marion Ronald "Ron" Lee Cummins, 68, of Marion, was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, after courageously fighting a two-year battle with cancer. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Marion Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the church conducted by Pastor Vicki Standley. Burial will take place at Oak Shade Cemetery, Marion. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. Ron was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Jan. 12, 1951, the son of Mildred Cummins. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1969, and was united in marriage to Sharon Doyle on May 3, 1975, in Cedar Rapids. Ron led a life of service, including the Veterans Public Safety Unit and a distinguished 30-year career with the Linn County Sheriff's Office. Due to his dedication and expertise, he advanced through several divisions, retiring as a lieutenant in 2005. Following a short retirement, Ron became an integral part of the planning and development division for VenuWorks, Inc., where his focus was on safety, security and venue operations, retiring again in 2013. Ron loved the outdoors, spending much of his time fishing, boating, walking, hiking and working on his lawn. If he wasn't enjoying the outdoors, you would find him in his shop, creating the perfect gift for family and friends. Woodworking was a true passion of his and he was a talented craftsman. An honorable and kind man, Ron was highly respected by his family, friends and coworkers. He passionately cared for his family and always strived to be their protector and mentor in times of need. Ron built a beautiful life with his wife of 44 years, Sharon. He was a loving father to his children, whom he adored, and the families they grew, Laura and Josh Seamans of Solon and Brad and Brianne Cummins of North Liberty; and five grandchildren, Logan, Addison and Blake Seamans and Peyton and Greyson Cummins. Ron was often referred to as the "glue that held the family together" by his siblings and their families, which include his sister, Caroline Farah of Las Vegas, Nev.; and brothers, Al (Gail) Cummins of Cedar Rapids and Mike (Donna) Cummins of Cedar Rapids. Also very important to him were his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Carol (Dan) Taylor, Nancy (John) Fandel-MacQueen, Kathy (David) Erusha, Paula (Loran) Erdmann and Judy (Rod) Gipson; along with many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly. Joyously welcoming him to heaven are special family members, including his mother, Mildred Cummins; father-in-law, Ralph Fandel; mother-in-law, Mary Fandel; brother-in-law, George Farah; nephew, Ross Erdmann; and brother-in-law, Michael Fandel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to help support the Lowe Park Memorial Tree Project and the Child Protection Center. Please share a memory of Ron at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020