RONALD D. COOKE Waukesha, Wis. Ronald D. Cooke, 88, of Waukesha, Wis., formerly of Maquoketa, Iowa and Beloit, Wis., died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his home. Mass of the Resurrection will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa, where the family will greet friends thirty minutes prior to service. Burial will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 12, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelsea, Iowa. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family with arrangements. Ronald was born, the second-youngest of seven children, on June 5, 1930, in Smithland, Iowa, to Ivan and W. Alma (Zortman) Cooke. He graduated from Smithland High School in 1949. Ronald was united in marriage to Marilyn Formanek on Feb. 22, 1955, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. To this union, three children were born. Ronald began his career at Iowa Milling Co. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a mechanical engineering degree in 1961, and went on to work at Beloit Corp. in Beloit, Wis., until his retirement in 1992. After retirement, Ronald and Marilyn moved to Maquoketa, Iowa, where they resided for more than 20 years before joining family in Waukesha, Wis., in 2016. Ronald was a former member of Sacred Heart Church, Maquoketa. He had an inquisitive mind, and could fix virtually anything. He and Marilyn loved antiquing together; he had a special skill of restoring old clocks and woodworking. Ronald enjoyed traveling, and he especially treasured memories of taking road trips and camping across the United States with his wife and children. He will be missed by those who loved him. Ronald is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn; children, David Cooke, Tracy Barrett, both of Waukesha, Wis., and Diane Geissler of Santa Monica, Calif.; and three grandchildren, Madeline Barrett of Galway, Ireland, Shane Barrett of Waukesha, Wis., and Abigail Geissler of Santa Monica, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents; six siblings; and brother-in-law, Roger Formanek. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ronald's name may be made to the . Please share a memory of Ronald at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019