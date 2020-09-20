RONALD D. HAMILTON Mountain Home, Ark. Ronald D. Hamilton, formerly of Grinnell, Iowa, passed away Aug. 4, 2020, in Mountain Home, Ark. Ron was born Oct. 16, 1946, to the late Don and Irene (Harrah) Hamilton in Belle Plaine, Iowa. Ron was raised in Grinnell, graduating with the Class of 1965. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and spent four years in the U.S. Navy. Ron was self-employed as an antique appraiser and a picker. He enjoyed fly fishing and always had his rod in his truck. He was a wonderful storyteller. Ron loved to talk but also was a good listener. Many people sought him out for his thoughts. He liked to send little stories and poems to his family and friends, often just to say how much he loved them. His friends and family describe him as a funny, gentle and kind man. Ron will be forever missed. Ron is survived by his four siblings, Donnette (Lynn) Gossen of Belle Plaine and Kandy (Marvin) Wilson, Dusty (Linda) Hamilton and Shanna (Dennis) Wathen, all of Grinnell; and his longtime friend, Susie Stanley of Mountain Home. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ron's wish was to be cremated. No services were held.



