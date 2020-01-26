|
|
RONALD D. OSBORNE Iowa City The Rev. Canon Ronald D. Osborne, 79, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 4535 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, Iowa. The family will greet friends one hour before services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to All Saints Episcopal Church, 501 N. Jefferson Way #300, Indianola, IA 50125. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com. Per Ron's wishes, his earthly body has been donated to the University of Iowa Deeded Body Program.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020