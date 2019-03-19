Home

RONALD D. WILHELM Manchester Ronald D. Wilhelm, 80, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Manchester, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. and a luncheon after. Burial: Forestville Cemetery, Dundee, Iowa. Arrangements by Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, Iowa. Please share a memory of Ron at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
