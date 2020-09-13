RONALD DALE CLEMANN Keystone Ronald Dale "Goat or Billy Goat" Clemann, 68, passed away suddenly Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sept. 25, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Keystone Turner Hall. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Ron was born on May 8, 1952, the son of Wayne and Evelyn (Coleman) Clemann. He graduated from South Tama High School in 1970. On May 27, 1972, he was united in marriage to Debra Fellmet at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone. Ron worked as an electrician at Amana Refrigeration until his retirement in 2010. Ron was a volunteer fireman for Keystone Fire department for 21 years. He enjoyed attending the firemen's convention, where he was part of a group that was like family called Swampville. He was a member of the Keystone Turners for more than 40 years and was passionate about his town and those who lived there. Ron enjoyed fishing and would go to the Boundary Waters every summer for more than 25 years. He is survived by his wife, Deb; three children, Jamey Clemann and Ryan Clemann of Keystone and Hollie (Lucas) Garwood of Vinton; nine grandchildren, Nathan and Brayden Clemann, Cameron, Jack and Leah Clemann and Reed, Kennadie, Gabriel and Mallorie "aka Mabel" Garwood; a brother, Russ (Leann) Clemann of Toledo, Iowa; and a sister, Susan (David) Scott of Maquoketa, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com