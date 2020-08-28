RONALD DAVID SCHLICHT Woodward Ronald David Schlicht, of Woodward, Iowa, born Jan. 23, 1965, went home to be with the Lord April 18, 2020, at the age of 55. He will be loved and missed by his mother, Carolyn Crawford; sisters, Barbara and Annette Schlicht; nieces, Lauren Johnson, and Amanda and Miranda Schlicht; stepbrothers, Gary Crawford, Dale and wife Katreena Crawford, and Ronald William and wife Rosie Crawford; stepsisters, Sheryl Sorenson, Rebecca Barlow, Dr. Ruthe Crawford and Kacy of Texas. Preceding Ronnie are his father, Ronald Crawford; and brother, Michael Schlicht. Ronnie was special to many of his caregivers throughout his life and will be missed, especially by those at Woodward Resource Center who enjoyed Ronnie's charming smile and sense of humor. Celebration of Life will be held at a future date, please contact Barbara Schlicht or Carolyn Crawford for more information.



