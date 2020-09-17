1/
Ronald Dean Weaver
RONALD DEAN WEAVER Cedar Rapids Ronald Dean Weaver, 73, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in his home. Ronald will be cremated according to his wishes. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Ronald was born March 11, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Max and Lois (Kusel) Weaver. He graduated from Keystone High School. Ronald married Melissa Oehl on April 19, 2000. He was an inspector for Evergreen Packaging in Cedar Rapids and served in the U.S. Army during peacetime. Ronald enjoyed hunting, fishing and the great outdoors. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Please leave a message for the family on our webpage www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Melissa; his daughter, Vicki (Adam) Blalock of South Carolina; his sister, Nancy Kupka of Elberon, Iowa; and his grandchildren, Sarah Velo, Ryan Velo, Max Velo and Cecelia Blalock. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Donnie Kupka. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
