Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Detweiler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Detweiler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Detweiler Obituary
RONALD L. DETWEILER Iowa City Ronald L. Detweiler, 86, of Iowa City, passed away Feb. 14, 2019, at The Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County after a short illness. Ron's family will greet friends from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A Celebration of Ron's Life will begin at noon at the funeral home. Inurnment with military rites will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Ron was born Nov. 6, 1932, in Wellman, Iowa, the son of William and Blanche (Norris) Detweiler. He married Gelaine Patterson on Oct. 22, 1956. Ron worked at the University of Iowa as a pipefitter in the physical plant for many years. He and Gelaine enjoyed his early retirement, spending winters in Florida or Arizona. Ron is survived by his three children, Lori Lacina (Verne Nelson) of Solon, Randy Detweiler (Mary Jo) of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Bill Detweiler (Lisa) of Ames. He also is survived by his three beloved grandchildren, Matt, Lauren and Meghan; four brothers, Dwain, Merlyn, Gene and his twin brother, Donald; and a special friend, Kathy Roudabush. Ron was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Gelaine; an infant brother, Wendell; a son-in-law, Duane Lacina; and special friend, Marilyn Rouner. Memorial contributions may be made to The Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County and Iowa City Hospice. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now