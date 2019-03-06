RONALD L. DETWEILER Iowa City Ronald L. Detweiler, 86, of Iowa City, passed away Feb. 14, 2019, at The Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County after a short illness. Ron's family will greet friends from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. A Celebration of Ron's Life will begin at noon at the funeral home. Inurnment with military rites will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Ron was born Nov. 6, 1932, in Wellman, Iowa, the son of William and Blanche (Norris) Detweiler. He married Gelaine Patterson on Oct. 22, 1956. Ron worked at the University of Iowa as a pipefitter in the physical plant for many years. He and Gelaine enjoyed his early retirement, spending winters in Florida or Arizona. Ron is survived by his three children, Lori Lacina (Verne Nelson) of Solon, Randy Detweiler (Mary Jo) of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Bill Detweiler (Lisa) of Ames. He also is survived by his three beloved grandchildren, Matt, Lauren and Meghan; four brothers, Dwain, Merlyn, Gene and his twin brother, Donald; and a special friend, Kathy Roudabush. Ron was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Gelaine; an infant brother, Wendell; a son-in-law, Duane Lacina; and special friend, Marilyn Rouner. Memorial contributions may be made to The Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County and Iowa City Hospice. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary