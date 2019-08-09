|
RONALD E. NAPIER Hiawatha Ronald E. Napier, 83, of Hiawatha, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Hiawatha Care Center surrounded by family. Survivors include his children, Mark Napier (Marlene) of Oro Valley, Ariz., and Tamara (William) Palumbo of Hiawatha, Iowa; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Ron was born Jan. 20, 1936, in Ottumwa, Iowa. He was married for 51 years to Doris Joann (Morris) Napier. Ron served in the U.S. Army and Marines. He received his master's degree at the University of Iowa. Ron retired from Kirkwood Community College after 28 years of dedicated service. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and wife. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kirkwood Foundation.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019