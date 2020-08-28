RONALD E. NEWMIRE Cedar Rapids Ronald E. Newmire, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no service at this time. The family plans to celebrate Ron's life at a future date. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his brother, Robert (Beverly) of Des Moines; stepsons, Bret (Michelle) George of Missoula, Mont., and Christopher George (children Caleb and Tessa George) of Marion; mother-in-law, Edna Neville of Tama; and special brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ron was born on April 30, 1943, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Robert and Evelyn (King) Newmire. He married Peggy Neville George on Dec. 22, 1990, in Marion, Iowa. Peggy, the love of his life, passed away in 2015. Ron was an auto mechanic extraordinaire and could fix just about anything with an engine. He had fond memories of fast cars, motorcycle trips with Peggy, boating on Coralville Reservoir, and his numerous trips to Montana. He loved to share stories and was eager to enjoy a conversation. Please leave a message or tribute to Ron's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com
, under obituaries. Memorial donations in Ron's name may be made to Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org
.