1/1
Ronald E. Newmire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RONALD E. NEWMIRE Cedar Rapids Ronald E. Newmire, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no service at this time. The family plans to celebrate Ron's life at a future date. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his brother, Robert (Beverly) of Des Moines; stepsons, Bret (Michelle) George of Missoula, Mont., and Christopher George (children Caleb and Tessa George) of Marion; mother-in-law, Edna Neville of Tama; and special brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ron was born on April 30, 1943, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Robert and Evelyn (King) Newmire. He married Peggy Neville George on Dec. 22, 1990, in Marion, Iowa. Peggy, the love of his life, passed away in 2015. Ron was an auto mechanic extraordinaire and could fix just about anything with an engine. He had fond memories of fast cars, motorcycle trips with Peggy, boating on Coralville Reservoir, and his numerous trips to Montana. He loved to share stories and was eager to enjoy a conversation. Please leave a message or tribute to Ron's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries. Memorial donations in Ron's name may be made to Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved